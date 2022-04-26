THE POD: manic pixie dream world (ft. eliza mclamb)
mental illness, hope, and the myth of the radical sad girl
|0:00
|-1:20:10
rayne & special guest eliza mclamb (songstress, podcastress of Binchtopia fame, fellow parasocialite) explore the commodification of mental illness, the subversive power of hope, and the myth of the radical sad girl in this special double episode. in true Binchtopia fashion, digressions include their own journeys with mental health, online micro-fame, and dating men who think you’re zooey deschanel.