internet princess

internet princess

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Better Days Are A Toenail Away's avatar
Better Days Are A Toenail Away
5d

"urgent tense" should win this month's *APT COINAGE AWARD.* srsly, i could not put my finger on why so much culture writing gives me low-level anxiety. it's a helpful phrase/frame.

great work 👍👏

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Ramya Yandava's avatar
Ramya Yandava
5d

This makes me so glad that I chose to major in classics back when I was an undergrad—what stuck with me from parsing through all those Greek and Latin texts was that people have been the same basically for literally thousands of years! The urgent tense (great coinage) is such an easy way to grab attention online, but the fundamental truth is that human nature has remained largely unchanged over the course of our history. I, for one, would be very bored were the battle of the sexes to cease for good.

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