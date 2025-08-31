internet princess

internet princess

Emmy Anderson
Emmy Anderson
Aug 31

Thank you for writing this. Jesus Christ. Thank you.

I’m a senior in college now, studying English and math. I’m eight years into recovering from an eating disorder, into not thinking about it. There is so much life to live. There is so much math to do and so many books to read. I know a lot of things; I can do a lot of things; I think, if I chose something, if I really put my mind to it, I could do anything at all. I go to my Measure Theory class and there are three women, and one of them is our professor (who I can’t talk to without wanting to cry — I’m writing my thesis with her and it’s a battle every week to sit in her office and talk to her about complex, difficult mathematical issues without bursting into tears thinking about how hard she has worked to get to where she is, and aren’t I sick of that desire? How patronizing those tears would be). But I sit in the classroom and sometimes I find myself wishing my body was made of marble instead of listening to her speak. While I’m working on problem sets I get up and walk around my room, setting my camera up at different angles, trying to trick my body into looking like nothing but clean white bone. And people ask me what I write about and I don’t have a good answer — I write all the time, all I do is write and write, and everything I say comes back to the wish that I could peel off my skin and be nothing but sharp angles. I read feminist theory and I believe it and I think about the subjugation of women and I place myself and my own thoughts within this long history of oppression and I continue doing math because I love it and I talk loudly and I don’t hold my tongue for the sake of the men I sleep with and I talk about queer theory over brunch and I read and think and write and write and write and everything, it seems, comes down to my body and its relationship to me. I am powerless in the face of it. I need to write it down or I will not be able to get around it. But that’s just the thing: I have been writing it down, and I haven’t gotten around it. I am pinned underneath it. Trapped, by the weight of my own desires, the weakness of my body to resist.

charlotte beck
Aug 31

“my impending

womanhood could be a trick I pulled instead of a trick that got pulled on me” thank you rayne

