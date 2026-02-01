internet princess

I agree fully that the iteration of discourse seems to be the point of articles like the one Kat wrote. I made a series of attempts toward good-faith debate with Kat in the comments of her piece, but she refused to admit any kind of premise that would explain the dismissive language she uses to describe Pretti and Good’s killings. Instead the best she could do was bizarrely claim that her post “isn’t about politics,” that she’s somehow “not writing about ICE, or the protesters, or the clash between the two.” Instead, she claimed to be writing about the vagaries of the “contemporary media landscape,” which (and this is exactly her strategy) is broad to the point of meaninglessness. She’s not interested in discussion because, like you said, she’s figured out she can churn out arch drivel to launder right-wing arguments with faux-liberal sensibility.

You're right about all this. There are so many lines here I want to remember forever:

"I have to do something they refuse to do with so many of the subjects they write about: I have to be interested in them."

"It is easy to believe that people perform these acts of bravery because they are uninformed, or deluded, or because they think they’re in a Marvel movie and would like to be a star. It’s easy because it turns your abstention from these messy acts of politics into an act of moral and intellectual clarity"

"to feign a middle ground by acknowledging the feelings of the left while accepting the policies of the right."

The rhetoric that there's "someone" who pits normal good people against each other only sounds good to people who see these things as having no real stakes.

This is great thinking and writing.

I am als, interested in the Free Press and I don't want to be, for a different reason: Good's story is not one of them, but there are some "Ok, people on our team did a bad thing/was wrong" stories that are being funnelled there because respectable sources aren't ready to print them.

Reply
Share
