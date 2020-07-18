Why subscribe?

i started internet princess because i wanted to create sharp, subversive, honest cultural criticism that still remained grounded in compassion and empathy. subscribe to get full access to incisive criticism, tasteful cultural curation, community forums for cool girls and internet addicts, and the ability to access & submit to a regular advice column. most of my essays will be free to all because i believe accessibility is important — subscribing is a way to access community and extra content, support my work, invest in my authenticity by keeping me ad-free, and (most importantly) prove to those in your life that you Uplift Women! it’s my hope that an internet princess subscription is ultimately a vehicle for your own social capital. ;) paid subscriptions launch next week.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

be part of a community of people who share your interest in feminist criticism, pop and internet culture, literature, alternative media, and more.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.