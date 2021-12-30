this post has been heavily requested, but i was resistant at first — i have unfortunately just never been able to commit to the new year’s zeitgeist. the idea of building and branding a New Me that eats more vegetables and goes to the gym has always been pretty at odds with every value i hold dear, and i sort of subscribe to the belief that if i actually wanted to get better at anything i wouldn’t have waited until january, anyway. “i am not a new iphone! i don’t need a yearly rebrand!” i say to myself, self-righteously, as i avoid self-improvement of any kind like the plague and wallow in my own discontent and physical decay. if being an anticapitalist were easy, everyone would do it…

just kidding (i am beautiful and “in my prime”!). i ended up writing this post after all because, despite myself, i think i’m excited for 2022 and everything it may contain, and also i love being right about things.

new year’s is a difficult time for all ex-ambitious women, but for the record, my life became much more enjoyable once i forwent traditional goal-setting and instead opted to base my self-improvement metrics around things like wearing sillier outfits and being more in love. the past year has been difficult, for me and for everybody, but apathetic nihilism is out — this year, we’re wearing jewel tones and persevering!

2022 PREDICTIONS

tiktok dies, à la instagram

substacks & blogs will become the new cool-girl content creation medium du jour as a new wave of consumers begin to push back against micro-content

heterosexual monogamy becomes an attempted counterculture — i.e. some select contrarians start embracing it in an attempt to subvert (what they perceive to be) the countercultural mainstream. i predict this will be super annoying

the internet tires of high-effort, curated nonchalance (“photodumps”) and reverts back to obvious inauthenticity (“ringlight selfies”)

conceptual outfits are in. our clothing will focus less on aesthetic cohesion or physical optimization and instead attempt to evoke an object, idea, animal, concept, etc …

stan culture is put under intense criticism when a stan account livetweets their attempt to assassinate a celebrity

side parts, infinity scarves, and ukuleles come back into fashion

soothers/pacifiers become a popular accessory; this triggers a new wave of age gap discourse

greta. thunberg. met. gala.

BLUE will be the new SAGE GREEN

PCP will be the new KETAMINE

EARNEST ACCEPTANCE will be the new IRONIC DETACHMENT

HEDONISTIC AESTHETIC WHIMSY will be the new CLASSINESS

HAVING SEX will be the new BEING INTO NFTS

IN

CDs

reclusiveness

hildegard von bingen

the written word

art deco jewelry

anti-facial recognition makeup

long, colourful knit scarves

grubbiness

shoulder-length gloves

herbal cigarettes

looking like shit

multiple aliases

dorothy parker

hysteria

jewel tones

ideological consistency

obvious bids for attention

shirts with breast-holes cut out

she will be the moment!

OUT

out lists. negativity is tacky and overdone!

(i wanted to do an out list but then got anxious about contributing to the trend cycle or making people feel bad or something. i’m an empath at heart…)

thank you for reading as always, lots of love, eat decadently, see you in the new year <3

— rayne