notes from the end of summer
/ on loving
in:
herbal cigarettes (mint, lavender)
devotion
putting weird little things in your hair
sending emails instead of texts
indomitable human spirit
knee-high wide-shaft brown leather boots with kitten heels
having a loud voice (mark of a funny woman)
karaoke bars
pubs with dance floors
normalcy
murder mystery movies
dressing inappropriately for the occasion
scarcity in output
abundance in spirit
out:
categorization
moral puritanism
hierarchy
corset tops
it’s september now, and i keep getting too hot outside. this is because i start dressing for fall weather once i decide that it probably should be fall by now, even though it’s as summer as it was a week ago. so i wear big chunky sweaters and boots and button-down shirts and i sweat and i sweat and i sweat. through it all, i’m comforted by the knowledge that eventually, i’ll be right.
i do the same thing with my period, actually: my period has been seven days long since i was thirteen, but at around five days every month i make the decision that it’s over. it’s a power struggle that i almost always lose — i bleed and i bleed and i bleed. my bathroom towel bar is always full of underwear drying in a neat line, bloodstains faded (only slightly) from scrubbing at them in the sink. my boyfriend always says, can’t you just wait until it’s actually done? and i say he doesn’t get it. it’s the principle of the thing. i’ve always been the type to go out kicking and screaming.
i spent this summer flitting between vancouver and los angeles and new york city, eventually landing in toronto, which is where i live. it was a big move. my life is very different now. my days are wider and emptier, my inbox is fuller, my head feels frantic and cloudy — but i feel like i’m on the precipice of big and exciting things, and failing that, i’m certainly on the precipice of different things, and that’s really all you can ask for. i’ve seen beautiful sights and i’ve been learning how to pigeon-whisper. most of all, i want to be devoted.
here’s my advice: read a book again and again and again, learning something new about it each time. read it five times before you open another one. pick a recipe you love and make it as often as possible, tweaking spices and techniques until it’s perfect and entirely yours. write it out on a notecard each time and put the final product in a rolodex. you can pass these on to your children! scan them for your friends! think of how lovelier that is than sending them a link to a paywalled nyt cooking article.
spend a month watching a great movie. watch the director’s cut and the behind-the-scenes documentary and then watch the films that influenced it and read the director’s favourite book. work to understand things, and not just the things themselves but the conditions that created them and the impact those things had on the world around them. let those things become a part of you instead of a distraction from yourself. i think the act of loving something should be generative and consuming — it should add something to who you are and lead you to a new understanding of all the parts that were already there. when i scroll on tiktok or whatever, i can’t get away from the feeling that almost nothing there is really meant to be loved — it’s just meant to be snorted, basically, and occasionally to get you to buy something.
i remember the feeling of teenage obsession, and i miss it desperately. few things about our everyday lives are more genuinely magical to me than the way that loving something with commitment can rewire your understanding of time: instead of dates or semesters, i can place moments of my early life inside the year where i only read vonnegut, the month i first loved the smiths, the autumn i spent with that rilke poem. it manages to make time physical — it turns it into something that can be tasted and touched. i want my life to be textured by the periods i spent perfecting a stone fruit hot honey cake or watching murder mysteries. wouldn’t it be wonderful to one day taste a cake and remember how you felt in september?
i have many criticisms of rapid-fire, non-stop consumption, but none are so personal to me as this: when we submit to a cultural landscape that tells us to never stop looking for the new shiniest thing, we lose a kind of language for understanding ourselves and others. loving is a muscle that’s been strategically atrophied by a culture of manic consumption and constant availability.
there is so much of everything now that taking your time with one thing — giving it the attention it deserves, when your attention is so valuable a currency — feels like a kind of rebellion. in many ways, i think it is.
i hope your summer was wonderful. i’m going to be here a lot more frequently from now on (this is my whole job now!). ONE LAST THING: now that it’s about to get a little cooler, i really can’t stress enough that you should start putting weird little things in your hair. i carry little clips with me everywhere i go so i can pile my hair with leaves and flowers and ribbons and things, and it’s really made me feel a lot better. if you ever do it, send me a picture.
— xoxo rayne
questions for you (i really would like to know the answers): what is your newest passion? what’s the first thing you can remember really loving? did you go to europe this summer and if so, how (do you have rich parents)? that last one is just because i can’t figure out how so many people went to europe this summer.
thanks for reading! this post is free, but it’s made possible by the support of my subscribers. for $5/month ($4 for all you americans out there), you can help make internet princess possible & gain access to discussion threads, audio essays, exclusive content, and more.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
rayne, this was really beautiful to read. today i spent hours in the sun with someone i haven't learned to live without yet. our relationship was bookended by two augusts and when i spoke to them today, about their new apartment and their impending relocation across the country from me, and about other things, like shoes we've bought since we parted, it sunk in that for the first time in my life i am entirely devoted to another person. i have never felt boundless, all-consuming love before, love that doesn't fade with distance. we met through so many magical coincidences that our entire relationship always felt a bit like a mirage. in the end i realized i barely knew them. they were always just light on water and although i knew so many things about them - the way they squint when they smile and the nerve damage in their wrist and the reason why they don't dogear books - i'd never taken the time to sum the parts, to figure out the whole of them. today i noticed a birthmark on their arm that i never had before.
i appreciate this, i've been struggling with feeling like nothing brings me any joy anymore and thinking it was just me growing out of obsessive youthful tendencies, and it made me sad lol but i love the idea of spending more time with it.
the first thing i remember reallyyy loving so much that i wanted to bring it to heaven with me was a little tiny thing made from hardened dough i stole from my mom that i decorated with pink pearl like beads. it looked like a little cake and i was so obsessed with it because it came out so beautiful, i loved how i managed to hide all the holes in the beads and the shapes of them were really pretty and it came out very symmetrical and smooth. i was probably like 7 and playing with clay and dough a lot at the time but that was my absolute favorite thing. when theyd say u dont get to take anything to the grave with u i decided i wanted a replica of it in heaven.