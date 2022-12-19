happy holidays angels! happy Hanukkah! it’s the most wonderful time of the year (when i am very emotional and sort of invigorated by the connective power of the human spirit but also shrouded in a melancholy never fully leaves my side … anyone else …?). i wanted to kick off this post by saying a very special hello and welcome to everyone who received a subscription as a holiday gift this year.. your friend or mom is probably so cool and in touch with your needs!

i heard in the chat that you guys really liked the gift guide, so i wanted to share a long list of items from my excessive personal wish list — straight from the notes app on my phone where i track everything i’ve wanted over the past year. some are very affordable and achievable and some are so frivolous that i mostly just like to imagine what it would be like for a richer version of me to own them. luckily for us all, i am a bottomless pit of desire!

byredo silver kajal pencil, $30. this has been on my list for a longgg time! i’ve seen this in action and it’s otherworldly beautiful. i really love weird sparkly smudgey eye makeup that looks bad in photos but good in real life and i think this is a perfect example.

speaking of that — chunky sparkly eye products in general, like this one from kvd ($30). this look is sort of trendy now, but i’ve been a huge proponent of messy maximalist eye makeup for as long as i can remember. the key to pulling this off is to get the right products. if you find formulas and colours that work for you, you can look completely amazing and ready to go out after like 45 seconds of work. i like bright silvers, sparkly blacks, and reddish-purple colours that bring out the green in my eyes.

verso book sale. verso has 40% off all books for the next 17 days and i highly highly recommend you splurge!! i just ordered 8 books from them. i am most excited to read Girl Online, Health Communism, and The Feminist and the Sex Offender.

some of my new books <3

satin ballet flats. i’ve wanted a pair ever since i saw amy winehouse’s beat-up ballet shoes as a teenager but never got around to buying them.

there are lots of brands selling upscale satin flats for 300+ dollars, but i think the truest way to capture this essence is to buy actual ballet slippers from a dance supply company or get them secondhand on poshmark. also, in case you don’t know this (i didn’t), cobblers are real and not just a fake job for elves — and you can go to them to install stronger soles, treat the satin, etc. it’s a lifesaver for thrifted shoes and usually costs like $40 max.

little bows.