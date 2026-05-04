The full manuscript for my book, COMPLEX FEMALE CHARACTER, is due basically right now. Can’t talk about the omelette too much lest you spoil the eggs (?) but basically every once in a while I take a MacBook selfie while writing to “capture” my “process” and most of them look like this:

taken while writing an essay called ***** ** ***************

but I mean that in a good way.

Even though I’m locked in the mines, I wanted to make sure I could still put something out on here for you this month. so for free subscribers, i’ve unpaywalled a previously-locked and highly-requested essay: Poser ethics.

For paid subscribers, I thought I’d do an AMA (I solicited questions on my Instagram story). Read on for answers to questions about writing advice, Toronto, creative inspirations, books, how to deal with shame, which of my published essays I regret the most, how to find love, “are women are doomed to settle?”, “being perceived”, and more…

Q: I broke off a three year relationship at age 25 and feel like this is the end. is that true?