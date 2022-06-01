in conversation with myself
CW: detailed discussions of mental illness and brief mention of suicide
i can’t sleep, most nights. particularly recently. my boyfriend is an early riser with a physical labour job who prefers to be in bed before midnight — fuck him!!!!— which means that until around 4 or 5 am nearly every day, i live in my head, grounded only by the spring rain pittering outside my window and the rhythmic soundtrack of his breath. it’s then when i’m forced to be alone with myself; it’s then when we have our little chats.
in theatre, a monologue and a soliloquy are different but oft-confused: a soliloquy is a speech addressed to and typically heard by no one, while a monologue is always addressed to a viewer. i’ve always felt like the term “internal monologue” is particularly apt for this reason, more apt than it’s perhaps meant to be — even within my own mind, there’s always a palpable other who listens to my diatribes, observing, judging. sometimes, particularly at night, the monologue splits into a dialogue between two voices. we have our little chats. i think this experience is quite common, if not ubiquitous, but let me clarify that i’m not talking about dissociative identity disorder, hallucination, or schizophrenia. it’s more just that i can’t leave myself alone.
this is an interview, not an essay; it contains contradiction and imperfection. my next guest needs no introduction…
RFQ: hi.
RFQ: hey. you look nice.
RFQ: i look like shit.
RFQ: no one wants to see us have this debate again. it’s more of a morning thing, anyway.
RFQ: yeah. i appreciate you sitting down with me to do this.
RFQ: of course.
RFQ:
RFQ: it’s not pathetic to be in pain, and it’s not pathetic to express that pain, either. it’s a stereotype, maybe, but that’s not your fault. women are forced into pain, but it’s no longer in fashion for intellectual, artful women to talk about it, lest you be labelled self-pitying or navel-gazing or worse, earnest. pain is fetishized in women, and that causes pain in and of itself — but when women express that pain, they’re told they’re feeding into the fetishization of women’s pain by existing as a woman in pain. jesus. nobody will tell you this, but what everyone really wants is for women to be in excruciating pain and then kill themselves quick, before they can complain about it too much. no one likes a woman who keeps on living. nobody wants to look at your broken and tired body once you stop being sad in a way that makes you skinny; once women turn 30 we start calling them crazy in a way that doesn’t imply wanting to fuck the daddy issues out of them. they’d rather we be sad and then dead, quickly, so someone else can write about it. we’re meant to be mythology without autonomy.
RFQ: isn’t it sort of pathetic to write something so unabashedly fixated on your suffering? don’t you think it’s a bit embarrassing to dwell on the self so obviously?
RFQ: i try not to be love with my own pain, but it does exist. i can acknowledge something without wanting to fuck it. women are accused of eroticizing everything we write about — sometimes we do, of course, and criticisms of that romanticization are necessary, but sometimes i just think our sexual objectification is so complete that everything we express about our interior selves is made erotic upon interpretation. and why is there such a uniquely vitriolic hatred in the culture for the woman who is said to be obsessed with her pain, anyway? there is so much disgust, such unencumbered disdain for the woman who is sick and doesn’t roll her eyes about it. here’s what i think: anyone who makes a huge, constant show of not being a victim or not dwelling on their pain is still obsessed with victimhood and pain. they’re just not being honest about it.
RFQ: it’s not that simple.
RFQ: you’re playing devil’s advocate. sometimes we do. maybe we always do, to some extent. i don’t think trying to nail that down really matters. i don’t like watching people buy into the aestheticization of their perpetual sadness and self-destruction, and i don’t like it when i do it, either — as i said, it’s worthy of compassionate criticism. but we receive the same judgement no matter what we do, and most of the criticism isn’t compassionate.
RFQ: she says this in the essay, too: pain that gets performed is still pain.
RFQ: okay, whatever. my pain is real. i still don’t know what to do with it — i feel like i’m dying. and everyone’s always saying that women are born with pain built in.
RFQ: i think, maybe, i don’t want it to be my fault.
RFQ: do you forgive me?
RFQ: yes. i don’t know. yes.
RFQ: i just want to know when the pain will go away. i want the void to fill.
RFQ: okay, jesus. save it for the book.
RFQ: all i’m saying is, maybe this is just the game. maybe this is just what it is. you weren’t born on a straight shot to existential comfort. i don’t know if there’s a point in trying to wait out the clock anymore.
RFQ: what if the pain becomes too much to bear?
RFQ: well, that part’s easy. you go on.
RFQ: that doesn’t seem fair.
RFQ: it isn’t, but it’s also the only thing to do.
RFQ: you’re usually not the type to resort to bland platitudes about Soldiering Through and Choosing Happiness.
RFQ: you’re dangerously close to revealing what you really think about suicide. let’s switch topics.
RFQ: hahaha. some things stay between us! one last thing, though: i don’t think the absence of pain fills the void. i think you’re operating from a false premise. you’re talking like you think your ultimate goal is the absence of pain, which of course makes sense, but i don’t think ending the pain and filling the void are comparable or even related. i think — and i’m not sure, because i’m just you, but i think — that if you keep waiting for the pain to end before you try to become whole, whatever that means, you’ll be waiting forever. think of your mother. she’s been in terrible pain for every day of the last 20 years, and she’s pretty happy. she goes to therapy and gets excited about making soup. likewise, there are lots of people who aren’t really in much pain at all but still feel empty.
RFQ: i knew you were going to bring my mother into this.
RFQ: my misery isn’t contained, though. i’ve done bad things. i’ve hurt people.
RFQ: yes, like many of us.
RFQ: i can’t change the fact that i did, and their forgiveness is not guaranteed.
RFQ: correct.
RFQ: i don’t like that. it makes me feel bad.
RFQ: why?
RFQ: i feel so much guilt. every second of my life, i feel guilt and shame. and when i step back, i don’t even think i’ve done anything worse than the average person, but the guilt stays there. and it’s not fair — i was mentally ill. what’s the point of knowing i’m mentally ill if everything i do is going to be judged the same regardless?
RFQ: you know this. diagnosis is a tool for empathy, not abnegation of responsibility. it wouldn’t be respectful of your autonomy to say your illness means people shouldn’t treat you like an adult. your diagnosis can help people recognize that you didn’t hurt them because you’re a spiteful, evil, selfish person. it can help your roommate understand why you haven’t done the dishes, but eventually, you still have to do those dishes. it explains your behaviour, but it doesn’t mean that they have to put up with it forever. i don’t think you actually want to be loved like a dog that shits on the floor.
RFQ: what do i do with the shame?
RFQ: what do you mean?
RFQ: the shame. the dog-shitting-on-the-floor shame. the pit in my stomach. i don’t know what i’m supposed to do with it.
RFQ: i don’t know. i’m 20. make art or something. and i think maybe shame is like grief, or a scar — maybe part of it will always be there, but you’ll grow around it until it’s smaller in comparison.
RFQ: i don’t know. i have OCD. i’m scared of, like — i’m scared i have something bad inside of me. i always feel like one day i’ll wake up and i’ll do something too terrible to fix.
RFQ: this is what i mean. the problem for you isn’t the hurt, or the void, or the pit in your stomach that never leaves. i think it’s your fundamental lack of faith in yourself to adapt to an uncertain future. you think you’re crazy —
RFQ: i feel crazy.
RFQ: you don’t know that.
RFQ: i just don’t think the pain is your problem, inherently. you worry so much about the pain. i don’t think you’re in love with your pain, but you might be obsessed with it. you live your life in perpetual fear of it. you think it’s the thing that’s built this hole inside you. but most people feel pain a lot of the time. i know you don’t think pain is a damning thing. i think you just don’t have faith in yourself to handle anything.
RFQ: i’m sorry.
RFQ: it’s not your fault.
RFQ: that’s a platitude.
RFQ: maybe.
RFQ: i’ll see you tomorrow. sorry if i was sort of an asshole.
RFQ: hey, that’s the way it goes. you should go to sleep.
RFQ: yeah. david said something so sweet and perfect today: he said “your job isn’t to change how you feel. your job is to take care of someone who doesn’t feel good right now.”
RFQ: we are each other’s house.
RFQ: i love you. sleep well.
