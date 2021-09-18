hi! it’s rayne. sorry this isn’t a podcast.
you may notice this post says it was published in july of 2020, when in fact it was published in september of 2021 — this is mostly because i'm a terrible procrastinator but has been compounded by the fact that i don't know how to use this website (the comedy of errors i made here isn't worth hashing out).
the point is, if you know me, you know that i’ve been making wild proclamations about the launch of my substack on a literal weekly basis for roughly the past eighteen months, which some people would call “lying” but i prefer to call “manifesting”. ask my friends! ask my family! ask the lovely artist who i personally commissioned to draw a picture of me in a pretend outfit like i’m a seventeenth-century royal or a rich person without shame! (i tried to pass this purchase off as dedication to my craft, even though it was obviously a desperate, thinly-veiled bid to see what it would be like if i was hot enough to inspire fanart.)
here it is, by the way…. no big deal….
anyway, i think the most significant part of why it took me so fucking long to start this thing is that i couldn’t quite figure out what i wanted to do with it. originally, i had wanted to use this substack for long-form cultural criticism and political essays — sort of like longer, more intellectual versions of my tiktoks or tweets. imagine the screenshot capacity! when i say something you agree with, you no longer have to sully your ig story with a reposted tiktok — now, you can offer your followers a well-cropped block of text that commodifies your political views for social capital and lets them know that you read. just kidding.
but i’m a culture writer by trade, and i also pictured myself using this forum to overshare to all of you about the books i love and the music i love and the errant complaints i have and the celebrities i occasionally get to facetime. (on this note, i was going to save this for another post, but i have to get it off my chest: i zoomed with luke hemmings from five seconds of summer this week and he was INSANELY likable. that’s all.) i’m just so charmed by the idea of emailing you guys a direct line to all the silly things happening in my life, like we’re friends calling on the phone — it’s so pastoral! i’m also hoping that my real friends will just be able to subscribe to this substack instead of calling me all the time. just kidding.
CIRCLING BACK TO MY POINT!: i’m starting Internet Princess not only because i’m too insecure about my voice to start a podcast but also because i realized that i can kind of do whatever i want. i’m hoping to churn out one or two long-form political reads a month, with smaller, chattier pop-culture bits in between. eventually, i’d really like to start bringing some of my niche micro-influencer friends on here to put our heads together about drugs and sex and parties and capitalism or whatever it is you freaks are into. every time i try to talk about anything interesting or subversive on tiktok i get immediately put into hot girl jail, so i’m excited to explore ideas here that i’ve never been able to explore before. and, as a special little gift, i will recommend you one incredible band with under 1000 listeners in every post, because what is my role here if not to make the girls a little more esoteric???
i’m cognizant of the fact that i may be slipping into my Unlikeable Woman persona again, which i have tried to stop doing ever since i made a video about grimes that inspired an adult woman to dm me a video of her hissing, spitting, and eventually full-body elbow-dropping onto her phone camera, so let me wrap up. i am so excited for Internet Princess. thank you for joining me. <3