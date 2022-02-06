internet princess
UNLOCKED AUDIO ESSAY: standing on the shoulders of complex female charactersListen now (5 min) | content warning: vocal fry
am i in my fleabag era or is my fleabag era in me?
"i can fix you" says girl who finds it difficult to shower regularly
notes on commodification (i.e. my own)
read this all the way to the end
new year, new zeitgeist!
fighting the feminine urge to gatekeep
on dating, maturity, & the benign psychohorror of womanhood
